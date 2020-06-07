Lieselotte "Lisa" A. Cannella
Wood-Ridge - Lieselotte "Lisa" A. Cannella (nee Bechert) 93, of Wood-Ridge formerly of Bogota passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born in Pommery, Germany to the late Karl and Hertha Bechert and came to the United States in 1950. Before retiring, Lisa was a hairdresser for Charm Beauty Salon in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cannella. Dear sister of the late Hertha. Aunt of Doris Martin and a great aunt of David and Jonathan. Lisa is also survived by the Ravennati, Gagliardi and Stefano families. Funeral Services and interment at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack on Wednesday, June 10th will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.