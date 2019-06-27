|
|
Ligia Macchi
Ridgewood - Ligia Macchi, 64, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to Jose and Noemi Silveira in Merida, Mexico on March 28, 1955. Known as Lily to those who knew and loved her. Beloved wife to Robert Macchi. Lily was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Jaclyn (Macchi) Kennedy and Robert Macchi. Lily was also "Nani" to her two wonderful grandsons, Lucas and Joseph. Lily is also survived by her parents, two siblings (Jose and Sylvia), daughter-in-law Jessica, son-in-law Conor, and many nieces/nephews. Lily was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
The family has chosen to celebrate Lily's life with a private memorial. In lieu of sending flowers, the family encourages donations in support of children's cancer research, Tackle Kids Cancer through Hackensack University Medical Center.