Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Clifton - Lila Jacolow, age 86, of Clifton, New Jersey, passed away on July 25th, at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Married to Martin, Lila was the mother of four children: Ilene, Lewis, Brian and Sam. She leaves behind a grandchild, Mateo Rafael Jacolow and three daughters-in-law, Margaret Jacolow, Ileana Jacolow and Janet Stein Glazerman. She is also survived by her brother Samuel Mednick, of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY., Lila was very active in the community, whether it was supporting her children in various activities or a neighborhood staple as owner of Lila's Place in the Botany Village section of Clifton, NJ., with her husband, Martin. Known for her sharp wit and quick tongue, she was loved by many. Services will be held this Sunday, July 28th at 11 AM at Jewish Memorial Chapel at 841 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ, (973) 779-3048. Interment, King Solomon Memorial Park, NJ. Contact the funeral home for Shiva details.
