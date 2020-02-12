Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:30 PM
1925 - 2020
Lila Olivo Obituary
Lila Olivo

Manchester - Lila Olivo 94 of Manchester died Tuesday February 11, 2020. Born in West Hoboken, she resided in North Bergen from 1958 to 2001 when she moved to Manchester 19 years ago. She enjoyed cooking for her family, baking tarales and doing crossword puzzles. She loved and adored spending time with her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sisters, Olga, Alexandra and Matilda "Tilly" Nassif. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Peter, daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Engle & Richard and Linda Dyer & Timothy and grandchildren, Charles Engle & his wife Kelly, Alison Dyer and Kevin Dyer and 1 great grandson, Colin Engle. Visitation is Saturday 4-7 pm, Sunday 2-4 pm with a 3:30 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to VNA Hospice of Central Jersey 1433 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
