Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Thielke Arboretum
Glen Rock, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Oppenheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Winkler Oppenheimer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila Winkler Oppenheimer Obituary
Lila Winkler Oppenheimer

Glen Rock - Lila Winkler Oppenheimer passed away peacefully on July 25 2019. She was born July 25, 1925 to Harry and Beatrice Winkler in Bronx, NY. She conquered Tuberculosis as a teenager, spending 2 years in Otisville, New York TB sanitarium. She attended Hunter College and subsequently graduated from NYU with a degree in psychology. While at college she met her husband to be, Joachim Oppenheimer and they were married May 16, 1954. Lila was a successful child psychologist working in Pleasantville, NY, while Joe finished medical school, until her children Joan and Gail were born. They moved to Glen Rock in 1960. She had an insatiable appetite for life-long learning, art and the outdoors. She and Joe hiked multiple mountain ranges all over the world. Most recently she found a sanctuary in the Glen Rock Thielke Arboretum. Lila was a devoted wife, loving mother and genuine friend who embodied strength, grace and compassion. She will be missed immensely. She is survived by her daughter Joan Check, grandchildren Nicole and Megan; daughter Gail Callahan and her husband Joseph, grandchildren Howard, June, Melissa and Celia; as well as a wealth of friends. A memorial will be held on August 18th, 2019 at 4 pm at the Thielke Arboretum in Glen Rock, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thielke Arboretum, Glen Rock League of Woman Voters or any social justice charity.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now