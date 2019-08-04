|
Lila Winkler Oppenheimer
Glen Rock - Lila Winkler Oppenheimer passed away peacefully on July 25 2019. She was born July 25, 1925 to Harry and Beatrice Winkler in Bronx, NY. She conquered Tuberculosis as a teenager, spending 2 years in Otisville, New York TB sanitarium. She attended Hunter College and subsequently graduated from NYU with a degree in psychology. While at college she met her husband to be, Joachim Oppenheimer and they were married May 16, 1954. Lila was a successful child psychologist working in Pleasantville, NY, while Joe finished medical school, until her children Joan and Gail were born. They moved to Glen Rock in 1960. She had an insatiable appetite for life-long learning, art and the outdoors. She and Joe hiked multiple mountain ranges all over the world. Most recently she found a sanctuary in the Glen Rock Thielke Arboretum. Lila was a devoted wife, loving mother and genuine friend who embodied strength, grace and compassion. She will be missed immensely. She is survived by her daughter Joan Check, grandchildren Nicole and Megan; daughter Gail Callahan and her husband Joseph, grandchildren Howard, June, Melissa and Celia; as well as a wealth of friends. A memorial will be held on August 18th, 2019 at 4 pm at the Thielke Arboretum in Glen Rock, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thielke Arboretum, Glen Rock League of Woman Voters or any social justice charity.