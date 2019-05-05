|
Lilia Donato
Little Ferry - Donato, Lilia (nee D'Amico) age 79, long time resident of Little Ferry passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on May 2, 2019. Born in Casale, Italy, Lilia moved to the United States in 1954. Prior to retiring, Lila worked as a seamstress for Evan Picone in North Bergen.
She was a Parishioner of Saint Margaret of Cortona RC Church.
Beloved wife to Frank Donato. Loving Mother to Rose Scalabrini and her husband Bob, Joseph Donato and his wife Jill, Michael Donato and his wife Jennifer, and Linda DiGrazio and her husband Dominic. Loving grandmother to Steven, David, Christian, Danielle, Samuel, Lauren, Nicholas, Marisa, Nico, Dante and Christina.
Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Tuesday at 9am. A funeral mass will be offered at Saint. Margret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry at 10am. Entombment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visitation Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Vorheesingwersen.com