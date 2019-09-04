|
|
Lilia Turelli
Fair Lawn - Lilia (Menna) Turelli, age 78, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born and raised in Castelluccio, VM, Italy, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1961, residing in Roseto, PA, for one year, before re-locating to New Jersey, eventually settling in Fair Lawn in 1983. She was a proud member and supporter of Teamsters Local 125 in Wayne. A self-taught culinary master, Lilia enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking and baking for her family, who she loved immensely.
Beloved wife of 54 years of Giuseppe Turelli. Loving and devoted mother of Umberto "Bert" M. Turelli and Marco J. Turelli and wife Katherine. Cherished grandmother of Amelia and Elena Turelli. Dear sister of Dante Menna and wife Ana, Maria Luisi and husband Rocco and the late Leonardo Menna and late wife Lucia. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 6, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lilia to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 would be appreciated. Please write "restricted to the Luckow Pavillion" in the memo section of the check. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.