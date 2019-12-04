|
Liliana Papaleo
Liliana Papaleo (nee Ramogida), 74, of Haledon, passed away peacefully in her home on December 3, 2019. She was born in Calabria, Italy on May 8, 1945 to the late Bruno and Maria Catarina (Lijoi) Ramogida. Liliana was a loving homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Dominic Papaleo for 50 years and the treasured mother of Francesco and Sabrina Papaleo. She was a wonderful mother-in-law to Josephine Papaleo. She was the treasured grandmother of Gio and Dominic Papaleo, Nariah Torres, and Brandon, Demarest and Devin Lopez. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will begin on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. Memorial donations may be sent to the . www.santangelofuneral.com