Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
R.C. Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
Lillian A. Angaroni

Lillian A. Angaroni Obituary
Lillian A. Angaroni

Emerson - Lillian A. Angaroni, 89, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Lillian is survived by her loving children John Angaroni, and Debra Murray and her husband Brett; her cherished grandchildren Taryn and Jeffrey Murray. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, March 1 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lillian's life and faith will be held at R.C. Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, March 2 at 10AM with interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ to follow.

