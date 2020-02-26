|
Lillian A. Angaroni
Emerson - Lillian A. Angaroni, 89, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Lillian is survived by her loving children John Angaroni, and Debra Murray and her husband Brett; her cherished grandchildren Taryn and Jeffrey Murray. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, March 1 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lillian's life and faith will be held at R.C. Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, March 2 at 10AM with interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ to follow.
