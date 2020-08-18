Lillian Bin
Cedar Grove - Lillian Bin, 90, formerly of Bergenfield, N.J., passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. Visitation will be on Fri., Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. A prayer service will be offered at 12 p.m. with interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com
.
Born in New York, N.Y. to the late Peter and Cesarina Achino, Lillian lived in Bergenfield before settling in Cedar Grove. Prior to retiring, she was secretary with the State of N.J. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her daughter and many grandchildren, as well as volunteering at The Willing Hearts Consignment Shop, Caldwell, N.J.
Predeceased by her husband, Piero A. Bin, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Mills; grandchildren, Julia Eckley, Laura Fasciano, Alyssa Fasciano, David Mills, Tirzah Mills, and Celestial Mills; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Lily, Adria, and Cambri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willing Hearts Consignment Shop, 491 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell, N.J. 07006.