|
|
Lillian C. (nee Breckenridge) Cinek
Clifton - Lillian C. (nee Breckenridge) Cinek, 97, of Clifton, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. Born in McFadden, Arkansas, Mrs. Cinek resided in Clifton for many years. Before her retirement, Mrs. Cinek was employed as a supervisor with Allen B. Dumont Co. in East Paterson.
Mrs. Cinek had been an active member of the Clifton Women's Club. As part of the Evening Membership Division, she served as Recording Secretary, Vice Chairman, Chairman and Advisor to the General Club. She also volunteered her time at the Hamilton House Museum in Clifton and was a former member of the Montclair Heights Reformed Church in Montclair for 20 years.
Mrs. Cinek was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank H. Cinek in 2011; her son-in-law, Jim Doherty in 2015 and four brothers, Paul, Virgil, Gary and Herschel Breckenridge.
Survivors include: two devoted daughters, Marianne Doherty of Clifton and Christina MacGilvray and her husband, Scott of Texas; two loving grandsons, Christopher and Michael MacGilvray; two step-grandsons, James Doherty, Jr. and Michael Doherty; five great-grandchildren, Jamie, Christopher, Laura, Cadence and Clancy Doherty; one brother, Glenn Breckenridge of Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her beloved Beagle, Jackson.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or PAWS Montclair, Inc., P.O. Box 149, Montclair, NJ 07042. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton is handling arrangements.