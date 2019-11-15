|
|
Lillian C. Hamlin
Alpine - Lillian C. Hamlin (born Feb. 4, 1932) died on November 12, 2019. Loving and devoted wife of George J. and loving mother of four children; sons George R., Roger J., and Kenneth J. and dear daughter Deborah Ann Reisser. She loved her eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Lillian and George were married on June 3, 1951 and built their home in Alpine where they lived for 68 years.
She fought Alzheimer's for many years before she lost. She is so very missed. God bless her soul. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.