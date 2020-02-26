|
Lillian D. Shaver
Ringwood - Shaver, Lillian D. (Nemeth) age 96 of Ringwood on Monday February 24, 2020. Born in Staten Island, NY, lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Ringwood. She worked in the cafeteria at Lakeland High School retiring many years ago. Lillian has been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 6765 in Wanaque for over 30 years, a member of the Ringwood Senior Club of Ringwood and a parishioner of St Catherine's of Bologna RC Church in Ringwood.
Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Shaver, loving mother of Donna Kaiser of Belmar, Catherine L. Shaver of Wall Twp., Richard G. Shaver Jr. of Wall Twp., and Peter Shaver of Ringwood. Predeceased by her brother and sisters Josephine Reigi, Edward Nemeth, Anna D'Ambriso, Frances Giaquinto, Marion Columbus, John Nemeth, Frank Nemeth and Irene Parker. Grandmother of Shawn Kaiser. Great grandmother of twins Derek and Hunter Kaiser.
Visitation on Sunday 1pm-5pm Funeral services 4:30pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell
In lieu of flowers donations to Eva's Kitchen 393 Main Street Paterson NJ 07501.