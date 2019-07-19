|
Lillian DiLorenzo
Bayonne - DiLorenzo, Lillian (nee Labiento), 92, of Bayonne, New Jersey passed away at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with her daughter/caregiver Ellen at her side. Beloved wife of the late Anthony DiLorenzo. Loving mother of Ellen DiLorenzo, Jayne Haber & her husband Lewis, and Richard DiLorenzo & his wife Mafalda. Cherished grandmother of Charlie DiLorenzo & wife Rochelle, Cheri Nowak & husband Peter, Stephanie Eckert & husband Chris, Lewis Haber & wife Paola, Gabriella, Jillian & Antonio DiLorenzo. Adored great-grandmother of Sophia & Giavanna DiLorenzo, Luke Simon Eckert, Lewis Anthony Haber, Peter David Nowak, and Ruby Jayne Haber. Dear sister of Richard Labiento & his wife Joan and sister-in-law Barbara DiLorenzo. Endeared cousin of Mary Jane Fox. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Friends will be received Sunday, July 21st, 2-6PM at the Caiola-Stellato Funeral Home, 691 Avenue C, Bayonne. Funeral Mass, July 22nd, 11AM St. Andrew Church of the Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich Parish. Entombment Hackensack Mausoleum to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Boys Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 5000, Boys Town NE 68010. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.