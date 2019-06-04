|
Montvale - Lillian F. Corcoran of Montvale NJ, 93, wife of the late Donald G. Corcoran, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday June 1, 2019. Born in Carbondale PA, daughter of the late Helen E (Quinn) and John Fryer. She began working in Washington DC for the Department of Agriculture and the FBI before raising a family as a homemaker. She volunteered for the church, a girl scout leader, roller skated and skied. She retired from a long career as office manager from Lehn & Fink and enjoyed retirement trying many new activities including parasailing, hang gliding, snorkeling and horseback riding. She orga-nized many trips to interesting places through the Montvale Senior Club. Lillian studied and taught ballroom and line dancing at Midland Park, Montvale, River Edge and Wood-cliff Lake Senior Centers. Surviving are her four sisters, Mary Fryer and Frances Erzen and husband James, of Carbondale, PA; Jean Ewing and husband Bill of Waukeagan, IL; Helen Campbell of Winter Park, FL; (4) children Michael J. Corcoran, Mary Ann Collins, Donna McBride and Diana Laing along with their husbands/Partners; grandchildren - Sally Williams, Daniel, Michelle and Barbara McBride with husband Ryan Johns and (2) great grandchildren Greta Jane and Jacqueline Michelle Johns, along with (15) nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com Funeral Mass 9:30 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Interment in Our Mother of Sorrows R. C. Church Cemetery, Carbondale, PA.