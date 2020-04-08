|
|
Lillian Flatekval
Wyckoff - Lillian Adele Flatekval age 83 of Wyckoff, formerly of the Parkchester section of the Bronx, died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in the Bronx to Lillian and William Uebel in 1936. She was the devoted wife for 55 years to Peder Flatekval. Lillian and Peder met while both working at the New York Telephone Company and raised their family in the Bronx where they lived for more than 40 years. Lillian was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Peder in 2014 and her son Peder G. in 2012. Surviving are her sons, John W. and his wife Anne Marie, Steven P. and his wife Sharon and her daughter-in-law Sharon Krasny. Lillian was a cherished grandmother to 4 beautiful, caring granddaughters, Dana Lynn Flatekval-Morris, Kaitlin, Kristin, Carolyn and her great granddaughter Makayla Morris. Most recently Lillian was a resident of the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. The family wishes to thank the medical professionals as well as the volunteers of the Health Care Center who devoted their time and energy to care for Lillian in so many special ways. Due to the everchanging scenario of the Covid-19/Coronavirus situation, Lillian's family has decided to hold the memorial service at a later time. Once a date has been decided, the website will be updated accordingly. The family thanks you for your understanding in this matter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be made to the Christian Health Care Center Foundation, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 benefitting the Employee Fund. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).