Lillian Granatell
1929 - 2020
Lillian Granatell

West Milford - Lillian Granatell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ on January 12, 1929. She was the loving daughter of Sarah Zennegg. She raised her family of five sons with Tom Granatell in North Haledon, NJ and Franklin Lakes, NJ until 1990 when she moved to Wyckoff, NJ and then to West Milford, NJ in 2013. She graduated Central High School in 1946 where she was captain of cheerleading team. She loved to travel and she volunteered for many years for St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Eva's Kitchen, Cub Scouts and Don Bosco Prep where all of her sons graduated and grandchildren currently attend. She is survived by her five sons, Charles, Michael, David, Joseph and Paul, her thirteen grandchildren and soon to be thirteen great grandchildren. She was often overheard proudly stating when asked, "that all the Granatell children in the area belong to her". Through good times and bad she was loyal to them all! She will be missed dearly despite knowing she is at peace and celebrating in heaven. All services are being privately held. Arrangements are by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
