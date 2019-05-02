Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Hewitt, NJ
View Map
- - Lillian J. Carter (Duffy) age 91, passed away April 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Arthur and Lilly (Triquart) Duffy. She made her home in Richmond Hill, Queens, and spent her summers in Pine Cliff Lake, West Milford. In the late 70's Lillian made her year round home Pine Cliff Lake, NJ. She was very active in the lake community and became the first female President of Pinecliff Lake C.C. Lillian also served as past president to Long Pond Iron Works, Ringwood. Lillian enjoyed her weekly bridge games with life-long friends, painting scenic landscapes, watching Jeopardy nightly, and was a beloved friend to many. Most importantly she was a loving mother to her only child Ellen Jane Walker who passed away in 1999, beloved wife to William Hanny (1973) and Robert Carter (2005). Survived by her son-in-law Michael Walker and his Fiancé' Rachel Graf. Known lovingly by her grandchildren as "Nana," she is survived by her Grandchildren Kevin Walker and wife Brittany, Jennifer Walker and fiancé Thomas Scheper. Great-grandmother of four, Dylan, Brielle, Kellan and Cameron John-Duffy. Visiting Friday, May 3, 4-7 pm at Richards Funeral Home 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.(www.richardsfuneralhome.com)
