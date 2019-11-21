|
Lillian J. Kindergan
Elmwood Park - KINDERGAN, Lillian J. age 75 of Elmwood Park and formerly of Bergenfield and Toms River passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kindergan. Devoted mother of Thomas Kindergan and his wife Tricia and Daniel Kindergan and his wife Jennifer. Loving grandmother of Thomas Jr., Brian and Chloe. Loving sister of Kitty Sylvester and her husband Harold and Thomas, Susan and the late Theodore Cheski. Her memory will be cherished by her many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Lillian worked for many years as an office manager with Dr. Soloman Ophthalmology in Ridgewood. She was a former parishioner of St. John the Evangelist in Bergenfield. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr. Tenafly on Sunday 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at St John the Evangelist R.C. Church Bergenfield. All to meet at church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery Hackensack. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Visit Lillian's memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.