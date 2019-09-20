Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Lillian J. Latini Obituary
Lillian J. Latini

Paterson - Latini, Lillian J. (nee Cilento), age 94, of Paterson, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Paterson, Lillian was a lifelong resident. She worked as a claims examiner for the State of NJ Department of Labor and Industry, retiring after 25 years of service. A parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson, Lillian had been a member of the church's senior club. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson, taking care of her cats, and sewing. Lillian was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Latini (2004). Loving mother of Alan Latini and his wife Kim of Nutley and Barbara Bucher and her husband Joseph Jr. of Wayne. Grandmother of Steven Bucher, Sean Bucher and his wife Amanda, and twins Nicole and Allyson Latini. Great grandmother of Daniel Bucher. Sister of the late Mary Sirvidio and the late Pat Cilento. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral will depart at 9:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, from 2:00 - 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York City, NY 10128. (www.browningforshay.com)
