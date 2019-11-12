|
|
Lillian Joachim
Monroe Township - Lillian Joachim, 84, died on Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Village Point Rehab & Health Care. Lillian was born in Paterson, NJ; she resided in Wyckoff, NJ before moving to Monroe Township, NJ in 2001. She was employed by Associated Aviation Underwriters for twenty five years as an office manager, retiring in 2001. Lillian was known and loved for her sense of humor and radiant positivity, a social butterfly who loved good food, laughs and dear friends and family. She was a cherished member of the Ladies Club, Car Pool Club, Lunch Club and the best cheerleader on Facebook!
Lillian is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Robert Joachim and her sister Anita Reinauer.
Lillian is survived by her sons; Gary Joachim and his wife Jane of Myrtle Beach, SC, Greg Joachim and his wife Maryanne of New Providence, NJ, her daughter, Cindy Joachim of Belmar, NJ, seven grandchildren; Stephen and his wife Rose, Amanda and her husband Andrew, David, Christopher and his wife Stacey, Kellie, Megan and Andrew and two great grandchildren; Henry and Mia.
Memorial gathering will be Saturday November 16, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Road, Monroe Township, NJ. Memorial Services will begin at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial donations can be made to or to the