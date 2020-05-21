Lillian Levey



Lillian Levey grew up in the Longwood section of The Bronx. The youngest child of the late Isidore and Goldie Weiss, Lillian, or "Lulu" as her departed siblings, Sadie and Sidney called her.



It was while a graduate student at Hunter College that Lillian met the man who was to become the love of her life, the late Dr. Murray Levey.



On Lincoln's Birthday in 1950, they were married. Lillian went on to earn a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education. Settling in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, Lillian and Murray embarked on a life-journey together that would last for sixty years. They had two daughters, Dr Meryl Solomon and the late Tzipora Levey.



Lillian went on to teach pre-kindergarten in the Head Start program as well as at Bronx House. Lillian was a lifetime member of the Mizrachi Women's Organization of America, now known as AMIT, a Modern Orthodox sodality that provides an education to needy Jewish children in Israel. In in 2013, she was honored by the Long Beach chapter of AMIT for her many years of devoted service to the Jewish community.



Lillian Levey is survived by her daughter, Dr Meryl Solomon, multiple grandchildren and dozens of great grandchildren.



Mrs. Lillian Levey, of blessed memory



February 14, 1927 - May 15, 2020









