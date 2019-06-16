|
Lillian M. Bozdech
Norwood - Lillian M. Bozdech (nee Stubits), 81, of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Loving mother of the late Gregory and wife Lori, MaryLee McGoorty and husband Michael, Mark Bozdech, Jody Calabrese and husband Peter. Proud Oma of Joseph, Jillian, Michael, Peter J. and Thomas. Cherished sister of seven brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving relatives and dear friends.
Lillian worked as a bookkeeper for the A&P for many years before retiring. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Norwood and was a member of the school's parent's guild. She belonged to the Norwood Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and was also a member of the Red Hats and the Norwood Senior Center.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
