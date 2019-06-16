Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Bozdech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Bozdech


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian M. Bozdech Obituary
Lillian M. Bozdech

Norwood - Lillian M. Bozdech (nee Stubits), 81, of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Loving mother of the late Gregory and wife Lori, MaryLee McGoorty and husband Michael, Mark Bozdech, Jody Calabrese and husband Peter. Proud Oma of Joseph, Jillian, Michael, Peter J. and Thomas. Cherished sister of seven brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving relatives and dear friends.

Lillian worked as a bookkeeper for the A&P for many years before retiring. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Norwood and was a member of the school's parent's guild. She belonged to the Norwood Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and was also a member of the Red Hats and the Norwood Senior Center.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now