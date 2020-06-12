Lillian M. Healy



Bolton - Lillian M. Healy, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Englewood, NJ, daughter of the late George and Lillian (DeCosimo) Healy.



Lillian will be lovingly missed by her two children, Melissa Conchieri of West Boylston and Jonathan Stauffer of Truckee, CA; her two grandchildren, Whitney and Conrad Conchieri; her goddaughter, Angela Oliveri, who held a special place in Lillian's heart.



Lillian graduated from Palisades Park (New Jersey) High School. She worked in many different professions through the years, but most notably as a compassionate Home Health Aid for Home Instead Senior Care and VNA. She also worked in retail, floral design, and childcare. A private graveside prayer service will be held in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers to make a contribution in Lillian's honor to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.









