Lillian M. Healy
1951 - 2020
Bolton - Lillian M. Healy, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Englewood, NJ, daughter of the late George and Lillian (DeCosimo) Healy.

Lillian will be lovingly missed by her two children, Melissa Conchieri of West Boylston and Jonathan Stauffer of Truckee, CA; her two grandchildren, Whitney and Conrad Conchieri; her goddaughter, Angela Oliveri, who held a special place in Lillian's heart.

Lillian graduated from Palisades Park (New Jersey) High School. She worked in many different professions through the years, but most notably as a compassionate Home Health Aid for Home Instead Senior Care and VNA. She also worked in retail, floral design, and childcare. A private graveside prayer service will be held in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers to make a contribution in Lillian's honor to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 12, 2020
I've been friends with Lillian for almost 50 years. We had so many fun and happy memories. I miss talking to her already. She was a wonderful mother to Melissa & Jonathan and friend to all. She was so kind, thoughtful & loving. I can't say enough about her ♥ God Bless you my long time friend. Till we meet again.
Florence Goodman
Friend
June 11, 2020
So sad to learn of Lillian's passing. She was always so fun to be around. A caring, loving & generous person always there to help someone. I will miss her.
Special prayers for Melissa & Jonathan who she was so proud of.
Judi Krumpfer
Friend
June 11, 2020
you are the best and we will miss you tons...$1.380
Donna Costen
Family Friend
June 11, 2020
Lillian was a very special lady in many different ways to many different people whose lives she touched. It's hard to believe she left us but she will never truly be gone... I have my wonderful memories of our times together and her two beautiful children, Melissa and Jonathan to keep in touch with and to whom George and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to. Much love.
Jeanette & George Stylians
Family Friend
