Lillian Mathews
Paramus - Lillian (nee Compel), 98 years, a longtime resident of Paramus, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Before retiring, Lillian worked for Stern Brothers in Paramus as a Salesperson. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church in Paramus where she was a member of the Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister.
Cherished wife of the late John Francis Mathews. Beloved mother of John J. Mathews and his wife Amy of Oakland. Dear sister of Theodore Compel, William Compel and Edward Compel. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 North Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
