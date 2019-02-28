Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 North Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mathews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Mathews Obituary
Lillian Mathews

Paramus - Lillian (nee Compel), 98 years, a longtime resident of Paramus, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Before retiring, Lillian worked for Stern Brothers in Paramus as a Salesperson. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church in Paramus where she was a member of the Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister.

Cherished wife of the late John Francis Mathews. Beloved mother of John J. Mathews and his wife Amy of Oakland. Dear sister of Theodore Compel, William Compel and Edward Compel. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 North Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now