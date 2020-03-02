|
|
Lillian McDonnell O'Brien
Lillian McDonnell O'Brien, wife of Retired Superior Court Judge Thomas S. O'Brien died on February 23, 2020. Mrs. O'Brien was a resident of Ridgewood, NJ for forty-two years and a volunteer participant in many of the Village's projects. In her earlier years she was the Executive Secretary to the President of the Nestle Company. She was an active member of The Women's Club of Ridgewood for many years serving as Vice President and Chair of many committees. She was also a member of the Ridgewood Country Club. In addition to her husband, Mrs. O'Brien is survived by her son Kevin and his wife Ellen of Columbine Valley, Colorado, and granddaughters Dr. Caitlin O'Brien of Baltimore, Mrs. Anne O'Brien Cervenka of Cincinnati and Mrs. Melissa O'Brien Beilby of San Francisco. She also leaves two great-grandsons, Emmett Perry Cervenka and James Thomas Beilby.