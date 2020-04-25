Resources
Washington Twp. - Lillian (Sabachewsky) Molosh, 90 of the Township of Washington, surrounded by her loving family departed this life of natural causes into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020.

She was born in Manhattan to John and Ann Sabachewsky. A graduate of Hunter College employed at Sloan -Kettering and later as a medical assistant until her retirement.

She was a member of the Contemporary Women's Club of Washington Twp, Past Presidents Club 9th district, Friends of the Library, and the Golde n Seniors.

Beloved wife of the late Alexander Molosh. Proud mother of Richard Molosh, Karin Elefther (George), Kathi Beh (Scott), Janie Hennessy (Mike). Grandmother to Nicholas, Alexis, Krista, Stefani, Tyler, Jessica, Timmy, Zachary, Tori, Aleena, Briana and Danika and 5 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that well-wishers simply pass on kindness and goodwill to each other and strangers alike.

A memorial service planned for a later date.
