Lillian Nedurian
Valley Forge, PA - Lillian Nedurian died peacefully at her home at Shannondell in Valley Forge, PA on July 17, surrounded by her family. Lilly was born in Watertown, MA in 1926. Her family moved to NJ when she was a girl, and it was there that she met her husband Harry. They were married in 1947. They made their home in Englewood Cliffs, NJ for 50 years.
Lilly, as everyone called her, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was active in many church and local community groups where her inspirational spirit and her ability to organize both people and tasks often resulted in her taking a leadership role. She was active on the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Vartanantz's Armenian Church, in Ridgefield, NJ. For 50 years, she served in the Armenian Relief Society of NJ. In the wider church, she served on the Ladies Guild of the Prelacy of the Armenian Church from 1975-1995. At the Englewood Women's Club Lilly served as President for three years and was honored by the group in 1992. In 1994, she was a delegate for the UN conference, We the People Building Peace.
Lilly was full of love and enthusiasm. She had a zest for life, a tasteful sense of style, and her sparkling blue eyes drew people to her. Lilly connected easily with people, and was blessed by many deep and lasting friendships in Bergen County, Boynton Beach, where they had a second home, and at Shannondell.
The greatest joy and delight for Lilly was her family. She was immensely proud of the accomplishments of her children: Dr. Gregory Nedurian, Deborah Rodman and Leslie Hayes. Lilly doted on her seven grandchildren, all girls. She was the life of the party and often spoke of many ways she had been blessed in life.
She is survived by her two sisters Marion Bazikian and Rose Torigian, as well as her children and seven grandchildren.
The family will host a graveside service in Englewood, NJ on Monday, August 5, at 11 AM at the Brookside Cemetery, followed by a luncheon.