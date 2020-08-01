Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillian Nee Pintaro Cassamassina



Cassamassina, Lillian Nee Pintaro 73 of South Beach formerly of Moonachie on 7/29/20.



Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother to Toni (Alexander) Casamassina-Alberti, John (Morgan) Casamassina. Caring grandmother to Dominick Alberti, Evangeline and John Casamassina. sister of Teresa (Mike) LaRosa, Susan (Joseph) Dottino and Louis (Barbara) Pintaro. Funeeral Mon. 9:30am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge Mass 10am St. Margaret's RC Ch Little Ferry. vis Sun 2-6 pm









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store