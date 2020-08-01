1/
Lillian Nee Pintaro Cassamassina
Lillian Nee Pintaro Cassamassina

Cassamassina, Lillian Nee Pintaro 73 of South Beach formerly of Moonachie on 7/29/20.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother to Toni (Alexander) Casamassina-Alberti, John (Morgan) Casamassina. Caring grandmother to Dominick Alberti, Evangeline and John Casamassina. sister of Teresa (Mike) LaRosa, Susan (Joseph) Dottino and Louis (Barbara) Pintaro. Funeeral Mon. 9:30am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge Mass 10am St. Margaret's RC Ch Little Ferry. vis Sun 2-6 pm




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
3
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's RC Ch
