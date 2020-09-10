1/
Lillian R. Luck
Bogota - passed away September 10, 2020. She was a registered nurse, member of the Lay Carmelites and an active parishioner of St. Anastasia RC Church, Teaneck. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy. Loving sister of Rosemary. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends especially Marybeth, Jeannie, Kathy, Monica, Corrinne, June, Maura, John, Doreen, Barbara, Jim, Denise, Robert, Alice, the Peraltas and all of their family members. Your care and love is greatly appreciated. She will also be missed by her furry friend Dunker the cat. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota Saturday morning at 10:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Anastasia RC Church at 11. Interment George Washington Memorial Park., Paramus. Visiting Saturday 9-10:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions your favorite charity would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral
10:30 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
