Fair Lawn - Lillian Roberts who resided in Fair Lawn for 60 years, passed away peacefully on May 23rd. She was 89 and predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Henry Roberts.



Lillian was born in the Bronx and graduated from Baruch College in NYC with a degree in accounting. While she worked for a number of years, she dedicated her time to raising her family. She enjoyed long walks, nature and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Judy Roberts and her husband Murray Klayman of Mendham, NJ, Paul Roberts and his wife Jane Armstrong of Sparta, NJ and Steven Roberts of NYC. Additionally, she will be sadly missed by her three grandchildren, Anna and Eric Roberts and Max Klayman.









