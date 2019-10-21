Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Spaventa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Spaventa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Spaventa Obituary
Lillian Spaventa

formerly Dumont - Lillian Spaventa, 87, formerly of Dumont, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John G. Spaventa. Cherished mother of John D. Spaventa (Ilyse), Joseph Spaventa (Donna), James Spaventa, Donna Mahoney (Dean) Lisa Bellog (George). Dear sister of Patricia Hoy (John) and Vincent Coppolecchia (Allison). Devoted Nanny of Elizabeth, John, Sarah, Daniel, Alyssa, Dean, Jacqueline, Andrew, Faith, Natalie and Lia. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday from 12-2 PM and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lillian's life and faith will be held at St. Mary R.C. Church, Dumont, NJ on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now