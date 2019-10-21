|
Lillian Spaventa
formerly Dumont - Lillian Spaventa, 87, formerly of Dumont, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John G. Spaventa. Cherished mother of John D. Spaventa (Ilyse), Joseph Spaventa (Donna), James Spaventa, Donna Mahoney (Dean) Lisa Bellog (George). Dear sister of Patricia Hoy (John) and Vincent Coppolecchia (Allison). Devoted Nanny of Elizabeth, John, Sarah, Daniel, Alyssa, Dean, Jacqueline, Andrew, Faith, Natalie and Lia. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday from 12-2 PM and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lillian's life and faith will be held at St. Mary R.C. Church, Dumont, NJ on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com