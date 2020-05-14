Lillian Walls (Carter), age 87, of Paterson, departed this life on May 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Wall, and her siblings, Lloyd Carter Jr., Dr. James A. Carter, and Rubin "Hurricane" Carter. She leaves precious memories to her daughter, Janice Rivers, grandchildren Keyon Rivers, Keona Thomas, and Ashley Wall, sisters, Beverly McMurray, Rosalie Ferguson, and Rev. Doris Carter. She also leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.