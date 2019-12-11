Resources
Lilo Hoffman, nee Thurnauer, on November 18, 2019, age 96, Teaneck (formerly of Tenafly). Predeceased by Jules Hoffman, DDS. A cherished friend to young and old, she listened with an empathetic ear, delighted in artist-created and natural beauty, found humor in everyday life moments, and gently shared her wisdom. Lilo worked as an early childhood educator, and was an ardent advocate for peace and women's rights. Beloved by children Susie (Mel Grizer), Judy (Daniel Rivera), Peter (Susan Rosenfeld), grandchildren Daniel and Andrea Grizer and Theo and Olivia Hoffman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial at a later date. Donations to Planned Parenthood or National Organization for Women.
