Lilyan Menegus
Wayne - Lilyan Menegus, of Wayne 58 years, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was raised in South River and lived in Paterson before moving to Wayne in 1957.
Lilyan was a real estate broker for over 25 years and the owner of North Ridge Realty in Wayne.
Lilyan was the beloved wife of Bruno, blessed in marriage for 67 years until his passing in 2015; devoted mother of Dr.Mark Menegus and his wife Jane of Harrington Park, Donna McLaughlin and her husband John of Verona; cherished grandmother of Sara and Bryan Menegus, Brittany and husband Todd Biron, and Nicole McLaughlin; dear sister of the late Anne Torok.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 from the funeral home then to Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, 580 Ratzer Road, Wayne where a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , NJ Chapter, 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927, would be appreciated.
