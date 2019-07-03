|
|
Lina Cannella
Ridgefield - Lina Cannella, 89 of Ridgefield NJ passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. Lina was born in Castronovo di Sicilia, to the late Rosa and Pietro Cannella. She came to the United States when she was 31 and worked as a seamstress for Evan Picone for 40 years. Lina was kind and generous towards everyone she met. She had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her grandnieces and grandnephews. She gave of herself willingly to family and anyone who needed help. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Lina is the beloved aunt (second mom) of Marie Murtagh and her husband Matthew and beloved great aunt to Maryann, Matthew, Daniel, Gabby and Kate. She was predeceased by her brothers Giovanni and Salvatore and her sister-in-law Anna. Visitation will be held at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue Ridgefield, NJ on Friday 7/5/2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church, 442 E. Brinkerhoff Ave, Palisades Park, NJ on Saturday 7/6/2019 at 10am. Interment following at Madonna Cemetery, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee, NJ.