Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
442 E. Brinkerhoff Ave
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lina Cannella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lina Cannella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lina Cannella Obituary
Lina Cannella

Ridgefield - Lina Cannella, 89 of Ridgefield NJ passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. Lina was born in Castronovo di Sicilia, to the late Rosa and Pietro Cannella. She came to the United States when she was 31 and worked as a seamstress for Evan Picone for 40 years. Lina was kind and generous towards everyone she met. She had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her grandnieces and grandnephews. She gave of herself willingly to family and anyone who needed help. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Lina is the beloved aunt (second mom) of Marie Murtagh and her husband Matthew and beloved great aunt to Maryann, Matthew, Daniel, Gabby and Kate. She was predeceased by her brothers Giovanni and Salvatore and her sister-in-law Anna. Visitation will be held at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue Ridgefield, NJ on Friday 7/5/2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church, 442 E. Brinkerhoff Ave, Palisades Park, NJ on Saturday 7/6/2019 at 10am. Interment following at Madonna Cemetery, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now