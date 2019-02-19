|
|
Lina DiStefano
North Haledon - DiStefano, Lina (nee Bono), age 91, of North Haledon, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Calabria, Italy, Lina immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's settling in Paterson. She later moved to North Haledon where she has resided for most of her life. Throughout her life, Lina worked as a seamstress and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church in Paterson. Lina DiStefano was the wife of the late Salvatore DiStefano (1988). She is survived by her sister Maria Bono of Italy and nephew Patrick Bertollo of Upper Saddle River, NJ. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Paterson and Italy. She was predeceased by her siblings John, Dominick, Francesca, and Giuseppa Bono, and her nieces Theresa, Lois Jean, and Rita Bono. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church, Paterson. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601. (www.browningforshay.com)