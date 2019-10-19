|
|
Linda A. Hamman
River Vale - Hamman, Linda A., of River Vale, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. Loving sister to Robin; beloved cousin to Linda Keane, Rose Baker, Karen Coleman, Bill Rider, Brian Rider, Barbara DeRizzo and Michael Rider as well as her loving cats Felix and Oscar. Linda is predeceased by her beloved parents Kathryn Rider and Robert Sr.; brother Robert Jr.; cousin Christopher Rider; aunts Delores Rider and Helen Rider as well as uncles William Rider and Harry Rider. Born in Albany, NY, Linda moved to Reisterstown, MD and later River Vale, NJ. Linda graduated from Towson University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught in the Baltimore School system before moving to NJ. She was an employee of the A&P Tea Company handling property management. Most recently, she worked in the River Vale school system as a substitute teacher and participated in their aftercare program. She was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church where she was a catechist and a member of the Liturgy Environment and Stewardship Committees. She had a passion for teaching and loved to read and crochet. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, October 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9. A Mass celebrating Linda's life and faith will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 10AM at St John the Baptist R.C. Church, 69 Valley St., Hillsdale, NJ with interment at Westwood Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Linda's name to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 69 Valley St., Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-Funeralhome.com