Linda A. Rushnak
Wood-Ridge - Linda A. Rushnak 56, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She received her Masters of Science Degree in Operations Research from Stanford University in Stanford, CA. and her Juris Doctor Degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Newark. Linda was an attorney for the National Exchange Carrier Association in Whippany. She was admitted to practice law in New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia and was a member of the American, the New Jersey and the New York Bar Associations. Loving daughter of Regina (nee Frankowski) and the late Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr. Dear sister of Andrew J. Rushnak and his wife Stacy. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, November 3rd at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday, November 2nd from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com