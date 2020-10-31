1/
Linda A. Rushnak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda A. Rushnak

Wood-Ridge - Linda A. Rushnak 56, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She received her Masters of Science Degree in Operations Research from Stanford University in Stanford, CA. and her Juris Doctor Degree from Rutgers University School of Law in Newark. Linda was an attorney for the National Exchange Carrier Association in Whippany. She was admitted to practice law in New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia and was a member of the American, the New Jersey and the New York Bar Associations. Loving daughter of Regina (nee Frankowski) and the late Andrew J. Rushnak, Jr. Dear sister of Andrew J. Rushnak and his wife Stacy. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, November 3rd at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday, November 2nd from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved