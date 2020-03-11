Services
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Linda Anema Obituary
Linda (Lane) Anema 80 died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her Clifton residence. Born in Clifton, she spent her youth in Lodi before returning to Clifton over 50 years ago. Linda was employed as an office manager for the Dikeman Laminating Co. of Clifton for 25 years prior to her retirement. She was an active member of the Clifton Elks Lodge #1569. Linda is predeceased by her husband, Robert Anama in 2014 and by a brother, Frederick L. Lane Jr. in 2017. She is survived by a brother, Charles M. Lane and wife, Ruth of Canandaigua, NY and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ followed by burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visiting will be Saturday morning 9:00 to 10:30AM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
