Linda C. Allen
Franklin Lakes - Linda C. Allen, 76, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, passed away on October 13th after a battle with pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit Linda's page at www.vpfh.com. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 10:30am on Friday, October 18th at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Redeemer Cemetery, Mahwah. Memorial contributions can be made in Linda's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266