Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Allen Obituary
Linda C. Allen

Franklin Lakes - Linda C. Allen, 76, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, passed away on October 13th after a battle with pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit Linda's page at www.vpfh.com. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 10:30am on Friday, October 18th at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Redeemer Cemetery, Mahwah. Memorial contributions can be made in Linda's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now