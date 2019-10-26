|
Linda C. Busek
Mahwah - Linda C. Busek, 72, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of New Milford, NJ and River Edge, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Anthony and Amelia Calianese. Beloved wife of Robert H. Busek. Devoted mother of Kristi Busek and Robert P. Busek. Dear sister of Joanne Miller and her husband Bruce and her brother Anthony Calianese and his wife Kathy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. After attending St. Bonaventure University and Perdue University, she worked as a researcher and writer for Medical Economics magazine in Oradell, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, October 28 from 7-9PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Linda's life will be on Tuesday, October 29 at 10AM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to either The Hole in the Wall Gang, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or Search Dog Foundation, 501 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023. Becker-funeralhome.com