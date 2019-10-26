Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Busek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. Busek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Busek Obituary
Linda C. Busek

Mahwah - Linda C. Busek, 72, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of New Milford, NJ and River Edge, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Anthony and Amelia Calianese. Beloved wife of Robert H. Busek. Devoted mother of Kristi Busek and Robert P. Busek. Dear sister of Joanne Miller and her husband Bruce and her brother Anthony Calianese and his wife Kathy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. After attending St. Bonaventure University and Perdue University, she worked as a researcher and writer for Medical Economics magazine in Oradell, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, October 28 from 7-9PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Linda's life will be on Tuesday, October 29 at 10AM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to either The Hole in the Wall Gang, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or Search Dog Foundation, 501 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now