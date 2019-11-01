|
Linda Caggia Sontag
Linda Caggia Sontag, age 54, formerly of Montvale, N.J., and Indian Trail, N.C., passed away on October 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 11 years, James, in 2018. Linda is the cherished daughter of Janet (nee Foeller) and Alfred Caggia of Montvale; beloved sister of Renée of N.J., and Nancy (and Scott) Smith of GA. Adored aunt of Matthew, Frank, Bradley and Kyle Smith. Cherished niece of William Foeller of Monroe, N.Y. Arrangements are being handled by the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Park Ridge, N.J. All details are available on their website, rsfhi.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the U.S. ALS Association (www.alsa.org).