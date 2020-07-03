1/
Linda Clough
Linda Clough

Paramus - Clough, Linda, (nee Grosso), 84, of Paramus, formerly of Guttenberg, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Before retiring, Linda worked for Liberty Travel in marketing. She was a parishioner of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation, Choir member, Search for Christian Maturity Chaperone and a member of the Cursillo Movement Community.

Cherished wife of 62 years to James. Beloved mother of Susan Mazouat and her husband Paul, Doreen DeLeonard and her husband Lee and Jean Portillo. Dear sister of Charles and Louis Grosso. Treasured grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight with one on the way. Linda always enjoyed her 3pm Manhattan on Sunday.

Family will receive friends on Sunday July 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday July 6, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass, at the R.C. Church of the Annunciation, Paramus, NJ. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
