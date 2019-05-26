|
LINDA DONOFRIO
(TRAWINSKI)
10/15/1967 - 05/21/2002
17th Anniversary
Grief/Gratitude
Missing you never ends, the grief gnaws at our hearts at every celebration and holiday. We are immensly grateful for the joy you sprinkled on everyone and the glorious memories you left. I awarded your diploma in '85 at Glen Rock High. Your baby daughter, Nicole, is graduating in NC and I will be there. Beautiful Kimmy studied in Italy this semester. And wonderful Jackie is flourishing in her career. Tom is a fantastic father. The hole you left is deeper than the oceans. You were the anchor that kept our ship steady. Help us stay afloat.
Golden Girl, we are still 5.
Love, Big Sister Judy and Big Brothers
Eddie, Bobby, Richie and their families
Keep shining and smiling, Mom