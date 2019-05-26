Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Donofrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Trawinski) Donofrio

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Linda (Trawinski) Donofrio In Memoriam
LINDA DONOFRIO

(TRAWINSKI)

10/15/1967 - 05/21/2002

17th Anniversary

Grief/Gratitude

Missing you never ends, the grief gnaws at our hearts at every celebration and holiday. We are immensly grateful for the joy you sprinkled on everyone and the glorious memories you left. I awarded your diploma in '85 at Glen Rock High. Your baby daughter, Nicole, is graduating in NC and I will be there. Beautiful Kimmy studied in Italy this semester. And wonderful Jackie is flourishing in her career. Tom is a fantastic father. The hole you left is deeper than the oceans. You were the anchor that kept our ship steady. Help us stay afloat.

Golden Girl, we are still 5.

Love, Big Sister Judy and Big Brothers

Eddie, Bobby, Richie and their families

Keep shining and smiling, Mom
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.