Linda Faye Bodin (nee Rosner), an Oradell resident for more than 50 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family at the age of 72. Linda was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She met her husband Ivan on vacation in Puerto Rico. After marrying, they moved to Oradell, NJ. They raised three loving children and remained happily married for over 50 years. Linda loved watching Jeopardy, and NCIS, her cat Winter and her wonderful grandchildren. She was a great cook and her kasha varnishkes, rice pudding and matzo ball soup were loved by all. Linda is survived by her husband, Ivan Bodin; son Richard Bodin, daughter Sheryl Berkeley, son-in- law Philip, son Sam Bodin, daughter-in-law Jessica, her four grandchildren - Maxwell and Eliana Berkeley; Victor and Gemma Bodin and her sister, Susan Levine