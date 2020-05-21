Linda Jeune Williams
Linda Jeune Williams entered eternal rest on May 19th. Born February 12, 1951, Linda was a resident of Dumont before moving to Bergenfield. Linda is predeceased by her parents, Victor and Clara Jeune, her brother Eb Jeune, and sister Gale Jeune. Linda was a dedicated mother to her three children; Kandee Williams of New Milford, Kym D'Agostino of Bridgewater, and Kyle Williams and his wife Courtney of Bridgewater. Devoted grandmother to Brittany and her husband Vincent, Lynn Marie, Alyson, Samantha, Keri Ann, Julianna, Joseph, Joel and Riley. Cherished great-grandmother to Carter and Sebastian. She was a loving sister to her brother William (Bill) Jeune and his wife Melissa. Beloved sister-in-law to Karen Jeune. She is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Linda was a 1969 Dumont High School graduate. Before retirement Linda worked for Schneider Bros. Home Improvement. She then became a dedicated parent volunteer at US Kim's Tae Kwon Do in River Edge, and then Lee's Martial Art in Teaneck. Linda was a dedicated member of the Bergenfield Barrier Free committee where she worked tirelessly towards a play for all park in town. She was also president and founder of the Bergenfield Senior Center's Tenants Association. Linda was an advocate for children of all abilities working to ensure access to parks, appropriate school placement and more. Lastly, Linda was involved in countless committees, projects and more to be an advocate for seniors, people with special needs, and the safety of all in her community.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers her family is asking for donations in her memory to the Bergenfield Barrier Free Committee, to complete the play for all park that meant so much to Linda. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-linda-williams-to-b?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.