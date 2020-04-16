Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kozlay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kozlay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kozlay Obituary
Linda Kozlay

Woodcliff Lake - Kozlay, Linda age 64 of Woodcliff Lake passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. Born in Teaneck, lived in Paramus, Rutherford, Carlstadt, and Forked River before moving to Woodcliff Lake.

Prior to retiring Linda worked for General Trading Company Inc. in Carlstadt for over twenty years as graphic designer.

Beloved daughter of Audrey (Scheid) Kozlay of Forked River and the late Glenn Kozlay. Dear sister of Joy Kozlay of Garfield NJ, Karen Triolo and husband James of Rivervale NJ, and Bonnie Kozlay and wife Maria Madison of Ringwood NJ. Loving Aunt of Douglas, Joy and husband Jann, Brent and wife Kylie and Great Aunt to Jianna, Julian and Bear.

All services will be held privately. In memory of Linda, donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at alzinfo.org. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -