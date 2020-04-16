|
Linda Kozlay
Woodcliff Lake - Kozlay, Linda age 64 of Woodcliff Lake passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. Born in Teaneck, lived in Paramus, Rutherford, Carlstadt, and Forked River before moving to Woodcliff Lake.
Prior to retiring Linda worked for General Trading Company Inc. in Carlstadt for over twenty years as graphic designer.
Beloved daughter of Audrey (Scheid) Kozlay of Forked River and the late Glenn Kozlay. Dear sister of Joy Kozlay of Garfield NJ, Karen Triolo and husband James of Rivervale NJ, and Bonnie Kozlay and wife Maria Madison of Ringwood NJ. Loving Aunt of Douglas, Joy and husband Jann, Brent and wife Kylie and Great Aunt to Jianna, Julian and Bear.
All services will be held privately. In memory of Linda, donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at alzinfo.org. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell NJ.