Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Linda L. Saladino Obituary
Linda L. Saladino

Bogota - Saladino, Linda L. (nee: Mackenzie), 74, of Bogota, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, January 16, with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of John and his wife Shelley, Stephen and his wife Jocie, and Peter and his fiance Kristie. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Matthew, Erica, Alexis, and Sophia. Dear sister of Dianne and her husband Dave, Billy and his wife Karen, Bob and his wife Barbara, Anita and her husband Kevin, and Gail. Linda will also be deeply missed by her loving companion, Mike.

Linda was a mailroom supervisor at Prudent Publishing, in Ridgefield Park, for over 30 years. Family and friends may visit on Monday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Tuesday, 11:30am at the funeral home. Private cremation. For more information and to view Linda's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
